Nov 11, 2023

The new improvements will help you find the right file much faster

Google is revamping the Drive homepage to offer a more streamlined user interface (UI), per 9to5Google. For Google Workspace users, the first tab in the bottom bar will transition from "Priority" to "Home;" personal accounts already display this label. The refreshed homepage will roll out to Google Drive for Android and iOS in the upcoming weeks and will be accessible to all Workspace clients and users with personal accounts. Moreover, Google might substitute "Workspaces" with "Starred" for all users.

New list view and activity feed

The "Suggested" tab on the top will reportedly abandon the card format with file previews, as the thumbnail has always been too tiny to serve its purpose. Instead, Google Drive will adopt a list view, showcasing more files that "have been recently opened, shared, or edited." Recent interactions, such as comments and responses, will appear beneath the file name. Additionally, the "Notifications" tab will give way to an "Activity" feed, which was recently introduced for the web.

Double floating action buttons for interface

Drive images from the updated version also showed a new circular camera floating action button (FAB) positioned above the existing "New" button, which now sports a rectangular shape. This design alteration could signal Google's recognition of the mobile scanning feature's popularity. Furthermore, users who prefer not to utilize the home tab can launch the app on their most recently accessed tab, like Shared or Files.