Air India to enhance customer experience with generative AI features

By Akash Pandey 01:45 pm Nov 10, 202301:45 pm

The Maharaja assistant was launched in March 2023

Air India made history by becoming the first airline to implement a generative AI virtual assistant named 'Maharaja.' Utilizing Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service, Maharaja is capable of managing over 6,000 customer inquiries daily in four languages: Hindi, English, French, and German. Since its initial launch in March 2023, the virtual agent has successfully responded to more than half a million customer questions and continues to enhance its natural language comprehension skills. More AI features are coming in the near future.

Upcoming sophisticated features and technologies

In the upcoming months, Air India intends to roll out several advanced features powered by patent-pending technologies. These innovations include a unique user experience that merges textual and graphical interactions, potentially accelerating customer interactions even further. Moreover, the Tata Group-owned airline also plans to augment its current AI assistant, Maharaja, with data-driven deep-personalization features to elevate the customer experience.

Maharaja offers extensive range of services

Maharaja tackles a broad spectrum of customer concerns across 1,300 topics, such as flight status, baggage allowances, packing limitations, check-in procedures, frequent flyer rewards, airport lounge access, flight modifications, and refunds. As stated by Air India, the AI agent resolves over 80% of daily inquiries within seconds. For the remaining 15% that necessitate further support, Maharaja promptly identifies the need and smoothly transfers the inquiry to Air India's contact center representatives.

Generative AI's impact on Air India's customer support

Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Satya Ramaswamy, expressed that Large Language Model-driven generative AI capabilities have caused a significant shift in guest preferences toward chat interactions for prompt information and assistance. Generative AI tools aid in automating repetitive tasks like booking, cancellation, and confirmation, enabling human agents to concentrate on more intricate interactions. As part of its aggressive growth strategy, Air India will persist in harnessing AI technology to boost customer service.