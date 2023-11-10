FPS game Call of Duty to gain stronger anti-cheat feature

By Sanjana Shankar

The new feature aims to eliminate cheaters swiftly

Activision is gearing up to introduce a new feature called "Splat" as part of an upgrade to Call of Duty: Warzone's Ricochet anti-cheat system. The Splat feature aims to combat cheaters and will unexpectedly and randomly cause them to plummet to the ground immediately after deployment at the beginning of a match. This enhancement tackles the persistent problem of hacking in the game, especially since the release of Warzone battle royale in March 2020.

Previous anti-cheat measures in Call of Duty

Prior to the implementation of Splat, Activision employed various strategies to combat cheating in Call of Duty. The company previously bestowed automatic god mode and invisibility to players targeted by identified cheaters. Moreover, they publicly shamed cheaters by broadcasting their expulsion from the game in the kill feed. Despite these measures, some hackers continued to evade detection, cheating their way to higher places in ranked modes or spoiling the experience for other players.

How 'Splat' feature works

The Splat feature is specifically tailored for confirmed cheaters. If a cheater is detected after deployment, Splat can alter player velocity, turning "a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop," and instantly eliminating them. Splat will not be activated at random for players who are not verified as cheaters, or even if players report. These updates are set to coincide with the release of Modern Warfare 3, with significant improvements expected almost immediately.