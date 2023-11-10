iOS 17.2 brings spatial video recording to iPhone 15 Pro

iOS 17.2 brings spatial video recording to iPhone 15 Pro

Get the latest update to record spatial videos on your iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has launched the iOS 17.2 beta 2 update, featuring spatial video recording capabilities for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. These spatial videos can be experienced in three dimensions using the Apple Vision Pro headset. To access this functionality, users must enable the new "Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro" toggle within the Settings app, which then opens a spatial option in the Camera app.

Videos will be recorded on your iPhone at 1080p resolution

Spatial videos are captured at a resolution of 1080p and a frame rate of 30fps. For optimal results, Apple suggests positioning the iPhone in landscape mode and ensuring stability during recording. A one-minute spatial video will have an approximate file size of 130MB. While the 3D effect won't be visible when viewing the video on an iPhone 15 Pro, the immersive experience comes to life when using the Apple Vision Pro headset, slated for release early next year.

Vision Pro will also offer on-device spatial video recording

According to Apple, users can "capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro." Spatial photos and videos will enable users to revisit specific instances, such as festive gatherings with friends or memorable family events. Once the Vision Pro headset becomes available, users will also have the option to record spatial videos directly using the device too.