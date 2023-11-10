Apple MacBook Pro with OLED screen in development: Report

The MacBook Pro with OLED may launch in 2026

Apple is said to be developing a MacBook Pro featuring an OLED screen, although its launch is anticipated to be several years away, as per analyst Jeff Pu. An investor note viewed by 9to5Mac supports earlier claims that OLED versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are slated for release next year. However, those eager for a MacBook Pro with an OLED display will need to wait until 2026 for the 14-inch and 16-inch models to incorporate this technology.

Advantages of OLEDs over mini-LEDs

Apple has utilized OLED screens in iPhones since the iPhone X, and this technology will soon expand to iPads and MacBooks. Presently, MacBook Pro models are equipped with mini-LED displays. However, OLED screens will offer multiple benefits. Recognized for their exceptional contrast ratio, OLED displays enable true blacks when pixels are switched off. This characteristic also enhances viewing angles. Moreover, OLED panels can be slimmer and more adaptable than mini-LEDs, making them perfect for more streamlined device designs.

Concerns revolve around OLED displays

Despite the numerous advantages of OLED displays, they also have some drawbacks, such as being more prone to screen burn-in. Burn-in happens when a static image lingers on the display for an extended duration, leaving a noticeable imprint on the screen regardless of the content being shown. Despite this shortcoming, Apple is reportedly working on an OLED version of the MacBook Air as well. However, current projections indicate that the MacBook Pro will receive the OLED update before MacBook Air.