Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized over possible stroke in Mexico

By Rishabh Raj 01:06 pm Nov 09, 202301:06 pm

Wozniak is 73 years old

Apple's co-founder﻿ Steve Wozniak was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Mexico City due to a potential stroke, as per Mexican news sources. The 73-year-old inventor and tech entrepreneur was there, to deliver a speech at the World Business Forum event in the Santa Fe district of Mexico City at 4:20pm local time on Wednesday (3:50am Thursday IST). As of now, event organizers have not given any comments, and the situation remains unverified as per media reports.

Who is Steve Wozniak?

In 1976, he established Apple Computer alongside his more renowned business partner, Steve Jobs, the esteemed investor and former Apple CEO who passed away in 2011. Their company revolutionized personal computing and eventually became the world's most valuable corporation, recognized for its design and functionality across various consumer electronics, such as laptops, desktops, and the iPhone.

TMZ report suggests vertigo as possible cause

Nonetheless, a report from TMZ, citing sources, indicated that Wozniak's ailment might be a less severe case of vertigo. The US media outlet reported that Wozniak completed his speech at the event but later told his wife he was "feeling strange." She reportedly urged him to visit the hospital. At this time, there is no official confirmation regarding the precise reason for Wozniak's hospitalization or his present health status. More information is expected as the story unfolds.