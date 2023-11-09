Online chat website Omegle shuts down after 14 years

By Sanjana Shankar 12:26 pm Nov 09, 202312:26 pm

The platform had over 3 million daily active users

After 14 years of operation, Omegle has officially closed its doors. The well-known free online service connected strangers for video and text chats, without requiring registration. The platform, which boasted over three million daily active users, was the brainchild of Leif-K Brooks in 2009. Brooks attributed the closure to the stress and financial burden of combating misuse and attacks on the platform's communication services.

The idea behind Omegle and its rapid growth

Omegle's initial goal was to provide a space for strangers to connect online and explore diverse cultures. Brooks, who was not particularly social during his college years, developed the platform in his bedroom at the age of 18, while living with his parents in Vermont. Omegle quickly gained traction due to its free access and lack of sign-up or registration requirements. Users were randomly matched for video and if one user left, the other would be paired with another user.

Challenges faced by Omegle over the years

However, with increased popularity came challenges such as bot attacks and malicious users. Omegle also struggled with explicit content, as adult-themed conversations were strictly forbidden. To address these concerns, the platform introduced a monitored chat feature, which removed users from chats if they violated rules, and implemented safety measures to deter misuse. In fact, Omegle has previously assisted the police by providing video feed evidence, leading to several arrests.

Omegle started receiving 'constant barrage of attacks'

"There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes," said Brooks. He pointed out to the "constant barrage of attacks on communication services" like Omegle by "a malicious subset of users." "As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight-coupled with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse are simply too much," he added.

The end of an era, commented one user on X

Post the announcement, the hashtag #RIPOmegle has been trending on X. "The absolute end of an era... Thank you Omegle for the years of fun and smiles. So crazy," one user wrote. Another said, "Omegle for me has been a journey of ups and downs but I've had a blast making content on it. I've met some of the most wonderful people on Omegle and it's sad to see it go."