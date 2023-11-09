SpaceX cleared for 29th cargo mission to ISS

By Sanjana Shankar 10:49 am Nov 09, 202310:49 am

The mission will take off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Representative image

SpaceX's 29th cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been given the green light for launch. The mission, called CRS-29, will carry over 2,950kg of supplies and scientific equipment to the space station on SpaceX's Dragon capsule. It is set to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:28pm EST (6:58am IST, November 10), aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. According to current plans, the Dragon capsule will reach the ISS on November 11.

Take a look at the onboard payloads

Among the key payloads on the CRS-29 are NASA's AWE and ILLUMA-T experiments. There's also a European Space Agency (ESA) investigation that could enhance water recovery in the space lab. The Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) will investigate gravity waves, which are disturbances in Earth's atmosphere similar to what happens when you drop a pebble into a pond. ILLUMA-T will collaborate with NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) satellite, located in the geosynchronous orbit, to examine high-speed communications.

NASA's first two-way laser communications relay system

The ILLUMA-T payload and LCRD will together establish NASA's first two-way laser communications relay system. As stated by NASA officials, "laser communications can supplement the radio frequency systems that most space-based missions currently use to send data to and from Earth." "The ILLUMA-T demonstration also paves the way for placing laser communications terminals on spacecraft orbiting the moon or Mars."

The Dragon capsule will also be carrying holiday treats

In addition to the scientific equipment, the Dragon capsule will transport holiday treats for the ISS crew including chocolate, rice cakes, and seafood. Dragon will remain docked to the ISS for approximately one month and will then return to Earth—with around 1,724kg of cargo. Dragon is among the three spacecraft ferrying cargo to the ISS, the other two being Northrop Grumman's Cygnus and Russia's Progress spacecraft. However, Dragon is the only one capable of returning equipment from ISS to Earth.