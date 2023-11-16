Microsoft introduces Windows app for iPhone, iPad, Macs, and PCs

By Sanjana Shankar 06:52 pm Nov 16, 202306:52 pm

Currently, the Windows App preview version is not available for Android devices

Microsoft has created a Windows App for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, and web browsers, serving as a one-stop-shop for streaming Windows from various sources. The app boasts features such as multi-monitor support, customizable display resolutions and scaling, and device redirection for peripherals like webcams, storage devices, and printers. The Windows OS can now be streamed from remote PCs, Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, Microsoft Dev Box, and Microsoft's Remote Desktop Services.

Limitations and availability

The Windows App sign-in prompt on Windows implies that users can log in with a personal Microsoft Account, but this feature is not yet functional. Currently, the Windows App preview version is not available for Android devices and is restricted to Microsoft's business account users but may become accessible in the future. To note, Microsoft has supported tools for connecting PCs remotely for decades. The most notable example is Remote Desktop Connection, which has been included in Windows.

New Windows team and web-focused features

After former Surface and Windows chief Panos Panay left in September, Microsoft established a new web-focused Windows team called "Windows and Web Experiences." This team seems to be primarily dedicated to developing AI-powered web services for Windows. Several web-based features have already been incorporated into Windows 11, like a dynamically updating main search interface from the web, a widgets system, and Copilot integration. It's plausible that the new Windows app is a step toward a more fully cloud-based Windows experience.