How Google is using AI to revamp your shopping experience

By Rishabh Raj 06:43 pm Nov 16, 202306:43 pm

With this feature users can narrow down their search to be highly specific (Photo credit: Google)

Google is launching innovative shopping features, powered by its AI-based Search Generative Experience (SGE), to assist users in discovering specific and niche products for themselves or others. These enhancements include generating gift suggestions, fashion items, and broadening virtual try-ons for men. Starting today, users who have enabled SGE through Search Labs will be offered recommended subcategories when looking for gift ideas, as well as valuable content to gain more insight into a product or gift category.

Generating photorealistic images for shopping

In December, an upcoming SGE function will enable users to create photorealistic images using a text description of the clothing they desire, such as a "colorful, patterned puffer jacket," and then locate similar real products to buy online. Users can fine-tune prompts to ensure the generated images align with their specific needs and explore purchasable products from the 35 billion listings in Google's Shopping portal. This feature will initially be available on mobile in the US for SGE users.

AI-generated gift ideas and subcategories

When seeking gift inspiration, Google's SGE can generate ideas organized into subcategories like specialty tools, artisanal ingredients, culinary subscriptions, and cooking classes. Users can narrow down their search to be highly specific. For instance, a search for "unique gifts for tech enthusiasts" might reveal subcategories like innovative gadgets, coding kits, wearable tech, and futuristic accessories. This feature aims to broaden users' perspectives when buying gifts for someone with particular hobbies or interests that may be unfamiliar to them.

Virtual try-ons expanded to men's tops

Google SGE introduced virtual try-ons for women's tops in June, resulting in "significantly more high-quality interactions from shoppers." Virtual try-ons for men's tops went live today. Users can search for women's or men's tops from supported brands and view 40 virtual models representing various shapes, sizes, heights, and skin tones. They can select a model that closely resembles themselves or the person they are shopping for to receive an AI-powered preview of how the product might look on them.