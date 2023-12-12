Beeper's iMessage app for Android returns but with a catch

By Sanjana Shankar 11:09 am Dec 12, 202311:09 am

Users will now need to sign in with an Apple ID instead of phone numbers

Beeper's iMessage app for Android, Beeper Mini, is back in action after Apple blocked it over the weekend. Users will now need to sign in with an Apple ID instead of their phone numbers. Beeper is working to bring back phone number registration, but for now, iMessages can only be sent to and from Apple iCloud email addresses. Beeper Mini is also free to use for now as against its $2/month subscription fee that was in place before Apple's ban.

How does Beeper Mini work

Beeper Mini uses a custom service to connect to iMessage through Apple's own push notification service. To do this, Beeper had to trick Apple's servers into thinking it was sending notifications from a real Apple device. Beeper claims that this process doesn't compromise encryption or privacy. However, Apple has warned that it will shut down any more attempts to trick its servers into thinking Android phones are Apple devices.

Beeper Mini created by reverse engineering iMessage protocol, claims company

Beeper disagrees with Apple's claim that its app, created by reverse engineering the iMessage protocol, could risk user privacy and security. To prove its app is safe, Beeper is willing to share Beeper Mini's entire codebase with a third-party security research firm that both parties agree on. This way, the app can be analyzed for any potential issues. The battle between Beeper and Apple continues, but for now, Android users can enjoy iMessage functionality once again.