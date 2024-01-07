After Google, Apple removes these eSIM apps from App Store

1/3

Technology 2 min read

After Google, Apple removes these eSIM apps from App Store

By Akash Pandey 09:50 pm Jan 07, 202409:50 pm

Indian government's discussions with Apple were underway to remove these apps

Apple has removed two international eSIM apps, Airalo and Holafly, from the Indian App Store following orders from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) aimed at combating cyber fraud. Singapore's Airalo and Holafly, based in Spain, offer eSIMs (digital SIM cards) in India, enabling users to connect to mobile networks at their destinations quickly without physical SIM cards. However, foreign entities selling SIM cards in India must obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the DoT, which these apps didn't have.

2/3

DoT's efforts to combat cybercrime

Recently, Google removed Airalo and Holafly from the Indian Play Store as the providers failed to obtain the DoT-mandated clearances. Besides getting these apps pulled from Google and Apple stores, the DoT has also instructed internet service providers (ISPs) and telecom companies to block Airalo and Holafly's websites in India. This action is part of the government's efforts to address cyber crimes involving unauthorized eSIMs, which criminals with international numbers have been using to scam Indian citizens.

3/3

Cyber frauds expected to increase further

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) noted a significant rise in cybercrime cases in the national capital, Delhi, in 2022. The numbers are expected to increase further in 2024 as cybercriminals continue to adopt advanced AI technology. Despite the ban on Airalo and Holafly, other eSIM apps like Nomad eSIM, aloSIM, and others are still available in the country. It remains to be seen if other providers are going to be affected.