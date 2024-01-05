Google removes two foreign eSIM apps from Indian Play Store

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Jan 05, 202405:01 pm

Both companies failed to obtain necessary clearances

Google has removed two apps, Singapore's Airalo and Spain's Holafly, from its Indian app store due to the companies' failure to obtain necessary clearances for selling international eSIMs. This move comes after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mandated that companies must have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to sell foreign SIM cards in India, which both Airalo and Holafly lacked. DoT also contacted internet service providers (ISPs), requesting them to restrict access to the websites associated with the two apps.

Rules for selling international SIMs in India

An eSIM allows users to activate mobile plans without needing a physical SIM card. Airalo and Holafly provide eSIMs in various countries. As per DoT's 2022 policy, companies planning to sell foreign SIM cards in India must secure a NOC, and can only sell SIM cards for use outside the country. Authorized sellers must verify customers' identities using their passport, visa, and other required documents. Additionally, these sellers must provide monthly reports on global SIMs to security agencies.

Ongoing talks with Apple to take down Holafly and Airalo

While Google has taken down the apps, both Holafly and Airalo are still available on the App Store for Indian users. A government source has revealed that discussions with Apple are underway to remove the apps as well, according to Moneycontrol.