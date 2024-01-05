Moto G34 5G will start at Rs. 11,000 in India

Motorola is set to launch its budget-friendly Moto G34 5G handset in India on January 9. A microsite on the company's official website and Flipkart has already showcased the smartphone's design and specs. Now, retail sources have shared the expected price of the device with 91mobiles, revealing that the base 4GB/128GB model will cost Rs. 10,999. The upper-end 8GB/128GB variant will be slightly more expensive. As usual, some bank offers will be available for early buyers.

The India-specific Moto G34 5G will bear a similar set of specifications as its Chinese counterpart. The device sports a top-centered punch-hole cutout, IP52 rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a raised rear camera island. It gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it's 8mm thick and weighs 179g. In terms of camera capabilities, the phone offers 50MP main and 2MP macro cameras. Up front, it has a 16MP camera.

The Moto G34 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chip. In India, it will be offered with 4G/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 20W charging. It ships with Android 14 OS. Motorola promises one major Android upgrade and three years of security patches for the device. For audio and entertainment, the handset packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with Snapdragon Sound.