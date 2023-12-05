Everything about GT5 Pro, Realme's answer to OnePlus 12

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Everything about GT5 Pro, Realme's answer to OnePlus 12

By Sanjana Shankar 07:09 pm Dec 05, 202307:09 pm

The handset will share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus 12, including the new Sony LYTIA camera sensor

Realme is gearing up to unveil its flagship GT5 Pro smartphone in China on December 7. The Chinese tech giant is aiming to take on rivals in the premium segment and its first target is the newly launched OnePlus 12. The upcoming Realme phone will boast Sony's Lytia LYT-808 sensor for its main camera and pack the latest Snapdragon chipset. It will also provide an advanced cooling system, featuring a vapor chamber cooling with a surface area of 12,000mm².

2/4

The device will boast improved light sensitivity and zoom capabilities

Realme GT5 Pro's periscope telephoto lens will provide enhanced light sensitivity compared to other smartphones. The camera is said to deliver high-quality images at typical focal lengths, along with 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom. It will also support extreme zoom levels, reaching up to 120x. Realme claims the IMX890 periscope sensor can capture portrait shots rivaling DSLR cameras. The device's camera module could comprise 50MP main, 50MP periscope, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens along with 32MP selfie shooter.

3/4

It will boot Android 14

Realme has announced that the GT5 Pro will offer up to 1TB of storage and support for USB 3.2, resulting in transfer speeds of up to 10GB/s. The smartphone will be the first from the company to run on Android 14 and feature Realme UI 5.0. It will receive three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades. Moreover, the GT5 Pro will gain an AI assistant but details are scarce as of now.

4/4

Display, battery, and other features

The Realme GT5 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and an adaptive refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU, and up to 24GB RAM. The device may pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. An unconfirmed online listing suggests the smartphone could be priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 41,240).