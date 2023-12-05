Meta and IBM forge open-source alliance against big AI players

By Rishabh Raj 06:21 pm Dec 05, 2023

The AI Alliance aims to responsibly advance the ecosystem of open foundation models

Meta Platforms and IBM have partnered to form the 'AI Alliance.' Their goal? To promote responsible innovation in artificial intelligence (AI). They have over 50 organizations and schools on board, including big names like Intel, NASA, Cleveland Clinic, and Yale University. IIT Bombay has also joined this alliance. The focus? Making sure AI development stays honest, trustworthy, safe, secure, diverse, and competitive.

Open-sourcing AI models to counter private models

The AI Alliance plans to increase the availability of open-source AI models with public source code, as opposed to private models from big AI players. "We believe it's better when AI is developed openly — more people can access the benefits, build innovative products and work on safety," said Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta. The alliance will work on specific projects to achieve goals such as creating responsible AI benchmarks and compiling a list of approved tools.

Focus on safety, transparency, and education

Besides making AI models open-source, the AI Alliance will emphasize safety and transparency. This includes developing educational materials to inform the public and policymakers about AI's various aspects and organizing initiatives and events that highlight secure AI development. The alliance also aims to advance open foundation models in diverse areas, like multilingual, multi-modal, and science models that can tackle societal challenges in fields such as climate and education.