Meta's 'Sharing to Reels' feature now accessible to all developers

By Akash Pandey 12:13 pm Oct 14, 202312:13 pm

The feature was introduced in November last year as a limited alpha test

Meta has broadened its "Sharing to Reels" feature, enabling all developers to incorporate it into their mobile apps. This development follows TikTok's introduction of its Direct Post feature, which streamlines the process of uploading videos from third-party apps. By tapping into the vast community of video editing apps, "Sharing to Reels" aims to boost content creation for Instagram Reels. Meta previously revealed plans to expand it to more partners in 2023 but remained silent on the specific time frame.

How Sharing to Reels feature works

To utilize the "Sharing to Reels" feature, users can first create and edit their video within a third-party app. Afterward, they should tap the share button and choose the Instagram Reels icon. This action directs them to the Instagram Camera, where they can also personalize their reel with audio, effects, voiceover, and stickers. Users also have the option to record/upload extra clips before finalizing their uploads by adding captions, hashtags, and locations or tagging others and tapping "Share."

Successful alpha test has led to expansion

Initially launched in November last year as a limited alpha test, the "Sharing to Reels" feature was available to select app makers. Now, the feature grants access to any app interested in offering an integration that will let users effortlessly export their videos from the third-party app to Instagram Reels with only a click. In the past, individuals had to export the video from the third-party app to their device and then manually upload it to Instagram Reels.

Increased content sharing, broader exposure: Meta

Meta has reported that early tester Smule witnessed a 150% rise in shared content after implementing the "Sharing to Reels" feature. While no specific metrics were provided for other alpha test partners, Meta emphasized the feature's convenience and time-saving aspects. The exported reels will be visible via public recommendations on Instagram's Reels and Explore tabs, giving users wider exposure. Additionally, users can share their content through Stories and direct messages.