Meta to discontinue cross-messaging between Instagram and Facebook: Here's why

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Meta to discontinue cross-messaging between Instagram and Facebook: Here's why

By Sanjana Shankar 06:15 pm Dec 05, 202306:15 pm

Meta did not provide any reason as to why the feature is being removed

Meta has decided to discontinue the feature that lets users chat with Facebook friends on Instagram. The change will come into effect later this month. This cross-platform integration was launched in 2020 and also supported group chats. However, three years after its release, the feature is being removed without a clear explanation from Meta. Reports suggest that Meta's move could be to avoid potential regulatory issues in the European Union.

2/4

How the change will impact users

Once this change takes effect, you will not be able to chat with or call your Facebook friends from Instagram. Your existing conversations on Instagram with your Facebook friends will become read-only. These chats will not transfer to your inbox on either platform. Your Facebook friends will not be able to see your activity status or read receipts anymore. The feature will be discontinued from mid-December but no date has been specified.

3/4

Cross-platform messaging feature was announced in 2019

Meta announced the cross-platform integration back in 2019, which went live the following year. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that this change would help Meta work more efficiently by developing messaging features once and implementing them across all its products. Coincidentally, the cross-platform messaging functionality arrived around the same time that Instagram DMs received several Messenger-exclusive features, including disappearing messages and selfie stickers.

4/4

Possible connection to EU's Digital Markets Act

Interestingly, this decision comes as Meta challenges the European Commission's ruling to regulate Messenger as a "core platform service" under Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA requires large messaging apps to be interoperable with each other. If subjected to EU's rules, Meta would need to make Messenger compatible with other messaging services. However, Meta argues that Messenger should be exempted since it's a Facebook feature rather than an independent messaging platform. That said, WhatsApp is already developing an interoperability feature.