Google's latest Pixel Camera update brings user-friendly interface, new features

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Google's latest Pixel Camera update brings user-friendly interface, new features

By Sanjana Shankar 04:15 pm Dec 05, 202304:15 pm

The new update is accessible via Google Play. Representative image

Google has launched the Pixel Camera 9.2 update for all Pixel devices, featuring a revamped user interface and fresh capabilities. The update is accessible via Google Play. The new interface relocates Brightness, Shadow, and White balance options from the viewfinder's edges to a handy carousel in the bottom-right corner. Moreover, the preferences panel, which includes flash, Top Shot, Timer, Ratio, and more, has been moved to a bottom sheet that can be accessed by swiping up on the viewfinder.

2/3

New features and enhancements in Pixel camera 9.2

The update brings on/off switches for "Ultra HDR" and "Rich color in photos" under Camera settings >Advanced. These options are new for older devices, while Google Pixel 8 owners can now disable Ultra HDR. Ultra HDR enhances the brightest parts of images and displays more vivid colors than default HDR+ processing. Rich color in photos utilizes the Display P3 color format instead of sRGB. However, Display P3 might not be visible before taking a photo.

3/3

Palm timer update

In the latest update, the Palm timer is set to activate only when using the three or 10-second timer by default. Users can now choose to set it to "Always On." For Pixel 8 users, a new "Reset All" button has been added to the viewfinder's left side for quick adjustments. This feature was already available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro but is now accessible for Pixel 8 users as well.