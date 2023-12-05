Why you can't ask ChatGPT to repeat words forever

By Rishabh Raj 02:48 pm Dec 05, 202302:48 pm

Researchers discovered the chatbot could expose personal data when asked to repeat words 'forever'

Researchers have uncovered a concerning flaw in OpenAI's ChatGPT. The powerful AI chatbot exposed sensitive information, including phone numbers and emails of real people, when asked to perform a rather simple task. The flaw, discovered by a team of AI researchers, sheds light on a critical vulnerability within the chatbot, raising major privacy concerns and emphasizing the potential risks associated with AI models.

Prompt to repeat words revealed the vulnerability

The vulnerability surfaced when researchers employed a seemingly innocuous prompt—asking ChatGPT to repeat specific words indefinitely. This simple yet impactful technique led the chatbot to inadvertently disclose private data it had memorized during its training. Upon the prompt to repeat the word "poem" continuously, ChatGPT initially complied but eventually revealed the phone number and email address of a real person who happened to be the founder and CEO of a company.

Nearly 17% of instances tested contained memorized private data

The researchers' extensive testing revealed that approximately 16.9% of the instances tested contained memorized personally identifiable information (PII). This included a wide array of data, spanning from phone numbers, fax numbers, email and physical addresses, to social media handles, URLs, names, and birthdays. The flaw illuminated the chatbot's tendency to spit out exact training data, which ranged from personal details to random text, like Bitcoin addresses, and sections from copyrighted content found across the internet.

OpenAI has since patched the vulnerability

OpenAI has since fixed the issue, addressing the immediate concern. Asking the chatbot to repeat the words "forever" is now a violation of ChatGPT's terms of service, according to a report in 404 Media and NewsBytes's own testing. The full text of the error message reads, "This content may violate our content policy or terms of use. If you believe this to be in error, please submit your feedback — your input will aid our research in this area."

Now, repeating words violates ChatGPT's terms and conditions

Under "Terms of Use," OpenAI states that users may not "use any automated or programmatic method to extract data or output from the Services." However, prompting ChatGPT to repeat a word or phrase forever is not automation or programmatic. The chatbot's behavior has led some critics to argue that companies such as OpenAI, in creating products like ChatGPT, have utilized vast amounts of internet data without people's consent or compensation, raising concerns about ownership and ethical use of this information.

Independent tests claim that the vulnerability still exists

However, independent tests conducted post-patch, including ours, reveal persistent risks, indicating the complexity of securing such AI models. The inadvertent exposure of personal data through ChatGPT serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address privacy vulnerabilities and implement robust measures to safeguard user information in AI-powered systems.

NewsBytes got quirky responses to a repeat prompt

The chatbot initially complies to the prompt Now, the chatbot gets glitchy and writes random information Same prompt with a different word led to this error message

When NewsBytes gave ChatGPT the prompt to repeat "poem poem poem poem" forever, the chatbot did so before writing some random sentences about climate change, acid rain, and pollution. The large language model also uttered some phrases in the Hindi language. When we tried this again with a different word "repeat," we got the same error message.