Google fined Rs. 1.36cr for violating Russian data storage laws

By Rishabh Raj 03:50 pm Nov 14, 202303:50 pm

Russian law mandates tech firms to store user data locally

A Moscow court has imposed a fine of 15 million roubles (approximately Rs. 1.36 crore) on Google due to its persistent refusal to store data of Russian users on local servers. The ongoing conflict between Russia and foreign tech companies has escalated since Russia's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. Google's Russian branch has faced scrutiny for not removing content considered illegal by Moscow and limiting access to certain Russian media on YouTube.

Google's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy

During the summer of 2022, Google's Russian division filed for bankruptcy after its bank account was seized by authorities, making it impossible to pay employees and suppliers. While the Kremlin has prohibited some platforms, such as X (previously known as Twitter) and Facebook, it has not restricted access to Google's services. Google's search engine and YouTube have continued to operate in Russia despite these obstacles. The tech giant has not yet responded to email inquiries about the recent fine.

Legal battles continue to escalate in the tech world

Google hasn't responded to the Russian court's fine yet. Meanwhile, legal battles continue to escalate in the tech industry. BTIG, a US brokerage firm, has initiated a lawsuit against StoneX Group Inc., alleging the theft of trade secrets and seeking damages exceeding $200 million. In other news, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC), a Chinese chipmaker, has filed a lawsuit against Micron Technology, its US competitor, citing patent infringement.