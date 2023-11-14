Dabur heads booked in Mahadev betting scam, company refutes allegations

By Rishabh Raj 02:57 pm Nov 14, 202302:57 pm

"It appears to be a mischievous act driven by malicious intent," says Dabur

The Mahadev betting app case has taken a new turn as the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Dabur Group Chairman Mohit V Burman, Director Gaurav V Burman, and Bollywood actor Sahil Khan, among 32 others. Registered on November 8, the case accuses the individuals of defrauding people of nearly Rs. 15,000 crore since 2019 through fraudulent gambling activities. The Dabur Group, however, has strongly refuted any wrongdoing by the Burman family members.

Dabur denies allegations, calls it a 'mischievous act'

"We have not received any communication on any such FIR. If this information is indeed true, it appears to be a mischievous act driven by malicious intent and is devoid of any facts," a Dabur spokesperson told CNBC TV-18. "We categorically deny the allegations and firmly believe that a thorough investigation will vindicate our position and demonstrate the unfounded nature of these allegations," the spokesperson added.

ED investigates Mahadev betting app syndicate

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is currently probing the Mahadev betting app syndicate, which is allegedly operated by promoters based overseas and runs thousands of panels throughout India. So far, the ED has arrested four individuals, seized crime proceeds exceeding Rs. 450 crore, and filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused persons. On November 5, the Centre blocked 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the request of the ED.

Alleged payments to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

The ED's investigation has reportedly uncovered evidence of regular payments made by Mahadev app promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, totaling around Rs. 508 crore. This revelation emerged after the ED intercepted a cash courier named Asim Das, who was allegedly sent from the UAE to deliver a substantial sum of money for the ruling Congress Party's election campaign in Chhattisgarh.