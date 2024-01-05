WhatsApp working on new features for Windows and Android

1/5

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp working on new features for Windows and Android

By Akash Pandey 03:38 pm Jan 05, 202403:38 pm

The features will be rolled out soon

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for its Windows native app through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store. The update, version 2.2401.0.0, gives users the ability to control input and output devices within the app. This means users can choose their preferred camera, microphone, and speaker settings directly within the application. The new add-on eliminates the need to navigate through complex system settings, enabling users to easily switch between integrated and external devices.

2/5

Better control over camera, microphone, speaker

Currently available to select beta testers, the latest WhatsApp ability aims to offer a more personalized and efficient experience for users. The added functionality ensures that users can always utilize their favorite high-quality peripherals according to their preferences and needs. They can select top-notch microphones and speakers for crystal-clear audio, and superior cameras for sharp video, resulting in enhanced overall call quality.

3/5

Improved audio and video quality experience

By having more control over input and output devices, users can improve the audio and video quality experience on WhatsApp. The feature to control input and output devices is currently accessible to some beta testers who install the newest WhatsApp beta for Windows update. If you don't see this update on the Microsoft Store yet, please note that it will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

4/5

WhatsApp will allow business channels to incorporate a verified badge

WhatsApp is also developing an optional feature for Android, that will enable businesses to include a verified badge in their channels. It seems that businesses will have the opportunity to acquire a verified badge for their channels through a subscription to Meta Verified, a forthcoming service on WhatsApp. Note, that the Meta Verified subscription will be discretionary and solely open to businesses. As a result, it will not be offered to individual users and non-business accounts.

5/5

Meta Verified subscription will elevate business visibility

The strategic decision to introduce the Meta Verified subscription, enabling businesses to attach a verified badge to their channels, is aimed at enhancing business visibility significantly. With the verification checkmark denoting authenticity, businesses will enjoy heightened visibility and inclusion in the channel directory. This enhancement will not only enhance credibility but also facilitate easier discovery for users exploring the directory to find businesses on the platform.