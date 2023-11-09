WhatsApp rival Signal working on improving user privacy: Here's how

1/4

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp rival Signal working on improving user privacy: Here's how

By Sanjana Shankar 06:10 pm Nov 09, 202306:10 pm

The feature will launch in early 2024

Signal has started public testing a feature that allows users to create usernames, removing the need to exchange phone numbers to connect with others. The feature will launch in "early 2024." Jim O'Leary, VP of Engineering, announced the feature, referring to it as "pre-beta," and cautioned that it may have some glitches, such as crashes and malfunctioning push notifications. A preview of the feature demonstrates that users can share their usernames through a unique QR code or link.

2/4

Benefits of usernames in messaging services

The username feature is a significant step for Signal, which is known for its commitment to privacy and secure communication. Although users will still require a mobile number during registration, the username option allows users to interact and send messages without revealing their phone number, a crucial piece of personal information. Once a username is created, users will be able to set it as their primary method of contact and prevent their phone number from being shared through their profile.

3/4

WhatsApp is also working on a username option

Signal appears to have been developing the username feature for quite some time, with indications of its existence dating back to 2019. On the other hand, rival messaging app WhatsApp is also said to be working on a username feature, but the Meta-owned platform is generally more secretive about its future plans. To note, other secure messaging services like Telegram and Wire have provided username-based connections for years.

4/4

Usernames would offer 'a level of privacy on the device'

The username feature, however, may also present challenges, like users impersonating others. Despite these potential issues, Signal President Meredith Whittaker emphasized that usernames would offer "a level of privacy on the device," underscoring their significance for user privacy and security. You can try out Signal's new username feature using Android, iOS, or desktop but that requires installing a separate test application. The company requests that testers report any crashes and submit debug logs as they continue to refine the facility.