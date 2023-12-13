Now, you can pin messages on WhatsApp

2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 01:29 pm Dec 13, 202301:29 pm

Messages will stay pinned for 7 days by default

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets users pin messages in both individual and group chats. Users can pin various types of messages including texts, polls, images, and emojis. However, only one chat can be pinned at a time. Simply long-press the desired message and choose "Pin" from the menu. Users can pick the desired duration: 24 hours, 7 days (default option), or 30 days after which messages will be unpinned.

Pinned messages are end-to-end encrypted

Pinned messages will be shown at the top of chats. To unpin a message, tap and hold the message, then pick "Unpin." This process is the same for Android, iPhone, and web/desktop versions of WhatsApp. Rest assured, pinned messages will be end-to-end encrypted like all other conversations on the platform. This handy addition makes it easy to highlight crucial messages, saving users time when searching for them. The feature will be available on Android and iOS in the coming days.

Pinned messages in group chats

In group chats, admins can select if all members or just admins can pin messages. When a message is pinned in groups, a system message is shared with everyone in the chat, indicating that a message was pinned and who pinned it. Also, if the chat is cleared/deleted or a message is deleted before it was pinned, it will not be visible.

Telegram and iMessage already provide the feature

WhatsApp's rivals, Telegram and Apple iMessage, already provide a pin message feature for users in both individual and group chats. It's uncertain if WhatsApp plans to extend the pinned messages feature to Channels as well. Reportedly, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow users to pin multiple messages within a chat. However, the app will limit the number of messages which can be pinned.