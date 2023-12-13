Snapchat+ subscribers can now share AI-generated snaps: Here's how

By Sanjana Shankar 10:14 am Dec 13, 202310:14 am

Subscribers can now 'extend' any image by using AI to fill in the surrounding environment

Snapchat is stepping up its AI game by rolling out new features for its subscribers, enabling them to create and send AI-generated images based on text prompts. To use the AI image generator, Snapchat+ users can tap the "AI" button on the right side of the camera interface. Users can then pick from a selection of premade prompts, like "a sunny day at the beach" or type in their own.

Creating AI-generated images with text prompts

Once a prompt is chosen or entered, Snapchat's AI generates an image based on the input, which can be edited and shared. To note, subscribers could already create AI images for their bitmoji backgrounds and chat wallpapers. The messaging app is also offering an AI-powered 'Extend' tool. This feature zooms out of close-up images and automatically fills in the background using AI. To access the feature on a close-up image, click 'Crop' in the camera interface, and select 'Extend.'

Dreams selfie feature

Snapchat+ subscribers can now enjoy the 'Dreams' selfie feature with friends. The Dreams option lets subscribers create imaginative images of themselves in various scenarios like like a mermaid in a deep seascape or a renaissance era royal. For instance, subscribers can create an AI selfie of themselves and then select any other friend to appear next to them. Subscribers get one free pack of eight Dreams per month.

Snapchat+ growth and future developments

Snapchat+ costs Rs. 49/month or Rs. 499/year and currently boasts over seven million subscribers. In November, the service surpassed $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, with subscription revenue increasing double digits in almost every country where it's available. As Snapchat continues to invest in AI capabilities and broaden its offerings, the platform's growth shows no signs of slowing down.