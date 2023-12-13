Tesla unveils Optimus Gen 2 robot, and yeah, it dances!

Optimus Gen 2 boasts a refined look, superior performance, and it dances with finesse

Tesla has unveiled the Optimus Gen 2, a revamped version of its humanoid robot. This upgraded model can walk 30% faster and has better balance, making it perfect for taking over repetitive tasks in Tesla's manufacturing operations. The Optimus Gen 2 features Tesla-designed actuators and sensors, as well as a 10kg weight reduction. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that the demand for Optimus could reach a staggering 10 to 20 billion units.

Improved performance and capabilities

The Optimus Gen 2 robot sports a sleeker look and improved performance. In a video demo shared by Musk on his social media platform X, the robot is seen squatting while maintaining its balance. It also displays new hands that can support heavy weights and handle delicate items like eggs. Oh, it can mimic human-like dance moves too. These enhancements are due to various technical advancements, such as better human foot geometry and new articulated toe sections.

Check out what all Optimus Gen 2 can do

AI integration and future applications

Tesla aims to use its artificial intelligence expertise from self-driving vehicles, along with its knowledge of batteries and electric motors, to further develop the Optimus robot. The company sees its vehicles as robots on wheels and wants to create humanoid forms to replace humans in specific tasks. However, Optimus's success relies on developing an AI system capable of performing useful tasks. Currently, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta serves as the foundation for Optimus's AI.

Progress since initial announcement

Since its announcement in 2021, the Optimus project has gained credibility with updates showcased at Tesla's 2023 shareholders meeting and subsequent reports. In September, Tesla revealed that Optimus was being trained with neural nets end-to-end and could autonomously perform tasks like sorting objects. The latest update, Optimus Gen 2, shows major progress in the robot's development, including improved balance, body control, and more natural movement.

Musk's vision for Optimus

Musk is confident about the potential of the Optimus project, stating that it will be worth more than Tesla's car business and full self-driving technology. He envisions the robot eliminating dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks and eventually running errands for its human owners. While the initial versions of Optimus may be used on the factory floor, Musk believes that the robot's capabilities will continue to improve over time, making it an invaluable asset in various applications.