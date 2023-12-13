Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: Check rewards

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: Check rewards

By Sanjana Shankar 09:16 am Dec 13, 202309:16 am

The redeemable codes have an expiration window

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio. The game has released redeem codes for today using which players can get access to a variety of exclusive in-game items. The list includes weapons, pets, costumes, loot crates, royale vouches, and protective gear, among others. To snag your freebies, head over to the official redemption site.

2/3

Here's the list of redeemable codes for today

Before you claim those redeemable codes, make sure you have a registered account with Free Fire MAX. Also, note that the redeem codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release. FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FDYGTH6R567UE56K, FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH, F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU. FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, F6T78KJHGSERFF87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4. FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT. FGJUHMFT7UJTFYHS, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHR6YGJHNYYJ7TC. F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3.

3/3

Follow these instructions to claim freebies

To claim the in-game rewards using the redeemable codes, follow these steps: Head to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your registered Google, X, Apple, or Facebook credentials. Copy and paste any of the redeem codes into the text box. Click 'Submit' and then select 'Confirm.' After every successful redemption, the free rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox.