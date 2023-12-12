Government announces AI Mission to aid start-ups with 'compute power'

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:14 pm Dec 12, 202308:14 pm

Modi has urged for a global framework on responsible AI usage

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new AI Mission at the Global Partnership for AI Summit in New Delhi. This initiative aims to provide computing power to Indian start-ups and innovators, focusing on sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education. Modi stated, "We will launch an AI mission to get AI compute power which will help startups and innovators."

AI mission to involve computing infrastructure with 24,500 GPUs

The Indian government plans to create a computing infrastructure with 24,500 graphics processing units (GPUs) across 17 centers. This will enable innovation in emerging tech areas for start-ups and academia. The proposal includes allocating 14,500 GPUs for training AI models and high-performance storage, while the remaining 10,000 GPUs will be dedicated to AI inferencing. However, Modi did not mention the specific amount of computing power to be commissioned under the mission.

Modi urges global framework for responsible AI

During the summit, the PM also emphasized the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, stating that it has the capability to "destroy the 21st century." He urged countries to collaborate on a global framework that would establish guardrails around AI and promote responsible use. Modi claimed that if AI tools fall into the hands of cyber attackers or terrorists, it could create havoc.