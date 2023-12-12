ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 launched at Rs. 40,000: See specs

1/4

Technology 2 min read

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 launched at Rs. 40,000: See specs

By Sanjana Shankar 07:46 pm Dec 12, 202307:46 pm

The laptop is up for grabs via Flipkart

ASUS India has launched a new laptop dubbed the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 in India. The device boasts a durable design that meets US MIL-STD 810H standards and offers a 10-hour battery life. The laptop is priced at Rs. 39,990 for its 8GB/128GB model and is available in a Rock Gray color. It can be purchased via Flipkart.

2/4

The device gets a 1080p webcam

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 sports a 14-inch display with Full-HD resolution and 250 nits peak brightness. It's equipped with a backlit keyboard and a 5.7-inch large touchpad. The laptop also supports a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge and gets antimicrobial protection for the keyboard, touchpad, and palm rest. It packs a 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction and a privacy shutter. Dimensions-wise, it weighs 1.44kg.

3/4

The laptop packs a 50Wh battery

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is fueled by a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The laptop packs a 3-cell 50Wh battery that supports 45W charging. Connectivity options include reversible USB-C ports, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a fanless cooling chamber.

4/4

Other features

Chromebook Plus CX34 boots ChromeOS and comes with in-built Google apps. The laptop offers a Magic Eraser feature and enhanced movie-creation tools. Those purchasing the device before January 31, 2024, can get access to a 3-month Adobe Photoshop and Express premium plan.