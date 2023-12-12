This is how OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will look like

By Sanjana Shankar 07:29 pm Dec 12, 202307:29 pm

Nord Buds 3 could get an oval-shaped case. Representative image

OnePlus is preparing to release the third generation of its affordable true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Nord Buds 3. The company has been tight-lipped about the details, but MySmartPrice, in collaboration with trustworthy tipster @OnLeaks, has unveiled 5K CAD renders of the upcoming earbuds. The images reveal a significant change from the previous design, showcasing an oval-shaped case and a smoother, more rounded style for the earbuds themselves.

Minimalistic design with glossy lid and matte finish

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 could get more rounded edges (Photo credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

The overall design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is sleek and minimalist. The oval-shaped case features a glossy lid on top and a matte finish on the remaining surface, complete with OnePlus branding on the front. This new design abandons sharp edges in favor of a smoother, more rounded style for the earbuds. The Nord Buds 3 will follow the Nord Buds 2, which were introduced in April for Rs. 2,999.

Key specifications of OnePlus Buds 3 revealed

Separately, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship Buds 3. The FCC certification listing reveals the battery and charging specifications for the upcoming earbuds. The case will pack a 520mAh battery with support for 4.5W input and 1.2W output. The earbuds themselves will be fueled by a 58mAh battery. They will include a 10.4mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, and 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support.

OnePlus Buds 3 battery life and connectivity features

The OnePlus Buds 3 will have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case will have an IPX4 rating. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and dual connections. The Buds 3 are expected to offer a combined battery life of 33 hours with the case, or 22 hours with ANC activated. A 10-minute fast charge will supply five hours of listening time.