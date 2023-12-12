Amazon India makes shopping easier with AI-powered reviews

By Rishabh Raj 07:21 pm Dec 12, 202307:21 pm

This will allow buyers to determine if a product suits their needs before diving into detailed reviews

Amazon India has launched AI-generated review highlights, which are concise paragraphs displayed on product description pages. These highlights provide an overview of a product's features and popular customer opinions found in written reviews. Kishore Thota, Director of Shopping Experience for India and Emerging Markets at Amazon, said this innovation aims to "enhance the customer experience on Amazon.in by giving them better product insights and helping them make informed purchase decisions with greater ease and confidence."

How do AI-generated review highlights work?

These AI-generated review highlights offer a snapshot of reviews, allowing buyers to determine if a product suits their needs before diving into detailed reviews. They also enable easy navigation to reviews addressing specific product attributes. According to Amazon, these highlights use only trusted reviews from verified purchases. Thota emphasized the company's commitment to "exploring opportunities for providing review highlights in more places throughout the shopping experience, making it easier for customers to discover and evaluate products."

Amazon's goals for review highlights and AI

Thota stated that Amazon's ultimate goal is "to simplify the review submission process, combat fake reviews, introduce new content types, and utilize AI to highlight key insights." This ensures customers can confidently navigate their purchase decisions. By integrating AI-generated review highlights into the shopping experience, Amazon aims to empower customers with the information they need to make informed decisions while also addressing issues like fake reviews and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.