Uttarkashi tunnel: Rat-hole miners only 5-6m away from trapped workers

By Prateek Talukdar 10:32 am Nov 28, 202310:32 am

A team of 12 rat-hole mining experts began manual drilling in Uttarkashi tunnel

The efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered the 17th day on Tuesday as a team of 12 rat-hole mining experts began manual drilling operations, PTI reported. The rat-hole miners are merely five to six meters away from the trapped workers, but the process of manually excavating a narrow horizontal passageway is considered dangerous and time-consuming. Meanwhile, 42m out of the 86m of vertical drilling needed has been completed, India Today reported.

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5km underconstruction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon collapsed on November 12, trapping 41 workers. While the debris span was initially around 60m near the tunnel's mouth on the Silkyara side, reports indicated that the operation was in its last leg and was nearing completion. However, repeated technical snags and structural obstacles have delayed the rescue work, also raising concerns about the mental and physical health condition of the trapped workers.

What is rat-hole mining

Two teams of five and seven rat-hole mining experts were reportedly called in by two private companies involved in the rescue operation. They were divided into teams of two-three people to continue horizontal drilling from the point where an American-made auger machine failed. Each team will enter a steel chute laid up to 54m. One person will drill through the debris, another will collect the rubble, and the third will put it on a trolley to be pulled out.

NGT banned rat-hole mining calling 'unscientific'

Rat-hole mining, mostly associated with Meghalaya, is reportedly a controversial and hazardous procedure wherein small groups of miners dig and enter narrow burrows to extract small quantities of coal manually. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned it in 2014, calling it unscientific. Separately, the broken blade of the auger stuck in the wall of debris was completely removed by Monday evening, allowing for the insertion of an 800mm-diameter steel pipe deeper into the partially constructed escape passage.

Can't fix timeline but should be completed soon: Rescuers

Landline connection established for trapped workers

Meanwhile, a landline connection has been established for the trapped workers through a pipe, allowing them to communicate with people outside. Doctors stationed at the tunnel site speak with the workers twice daily to ensure their well-being. Moreover, during the rescue, each worker will be equipped with a helmet, uniform, mask, and glasses for safety. An Indian Army team of 20-25 sappers, including engineers, is assisting the civil administration in vertical and manual horizontal digging to reach the stranded laborers.

Nature giving us continuous challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of completing the relief and rescue operation with alertness, stating, "Nature is continuously giving us challenges in this effort. But we are standing firm. We are making efforts round-the-clock." PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra has visited the tunnel to review rescue operations, assuring rescue teams of full support from the central government. Meanwhile, another 8-inch wide shaft being drilled vertically has reached about 75m.