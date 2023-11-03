Elon Musk-backed xAI to showcase its first AI model tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:06 pm Nov 03, 202305:06 pm

The xAI project was started in July

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, is gearing up to unveil its inaugural AI model to a select audience this Saturday (November 4). This comes on the heels of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which took the world by storm last year, accelerating the adoption of generative AI technology. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and later left its board in 2018, declared that "in some important respects, it (xAI's new model) is the best that currently exists."

Musk's vision for truth-seeking AI

Musk announced plans earlier this year to create a truth-seeking AI focused on unraveling the mysteries of the universe. This move was in response to his critique of Big Tech's AI initiatives and censorship practices. The xAI project, which kicked off in July, boasts a team from Google's DeepMind, Microsoft, and other leading AI research organizations, with ambitions to compete with Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI.

Collaboration with Oracle and other companies

While xAI and Musk-owned X (previously known as Twitter) function as independent entities, they maintain a close working relationship. xAI also partners with Tesla and other firms. In September, Oracle co-founder and Musk's self-proclaimed close friend Larry Ellison disclosed that xAI had inked a deal to train its AI model on Oracle's cloud. This collaboration highlights the increasing interest and investment in cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology across diverse sectors.