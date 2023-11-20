Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20

By Akash Pandey 09:18 am Nov 20, 202309:18 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts can now obtain a variety of in-game goodies, such as skins, outfits, emotes, room cards, and more, through the use of redeem codes. These codes offer a viable option for players who are unable or unwilling to spend real money on in-game purchases. However, it's important to note that the codes have an expiration date and players must redeem them promptly.

2/3

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes for November 20 are listed here: FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B ZYPPXWRWIAHD, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF11DAKX4WHV, B6IYCTNH4PV3 X99TK56XDJ4X, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF11WFNPP956, WLSGJXS5KFYR, ZRJAPH294KV5 FF11NJN5YS3E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E, SARG886AV5GR FF119MB3PFA5, FF10GCGXRNHY, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10617KGUF9

3/3

How to unlock free rewards

To redeem these codes, go to the Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Now, sign in to your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Input any of today's codes in the text box and click the confirm button. You will be notified if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will appear in your mail section within 24 hours.