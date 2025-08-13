Rohit Sharma becomes second-ranked ICC ODI batter: Details here

Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has climbed to the second position in the latest ICC ODI Batting rankings . The latest update, released on August 13, sees Rohit at No. 2 with a rating of 756 points. He moved up one spot after Pakistan's Babar Azam slipped due to poor performances in the recent ODI series against West Indies. Notably, Rohit's last ODI appearance was the 2025 Champions Trophy final in March.

Retirement rumors Speculation regarading retirement The ranking update comes amid the growing speculation regarding Rohit and Virat Kohli's roles in ODI cricket. The duo has already retired from Test and T20I cricket. In the past few days, there have been reports claiming that both players might retire from ODIs too after India's tour of Australia in October. However, the two veteran batters are believed to be targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ranking details Gill continues to lead; Kohli at fourth While Rohit has climbed to second, his compatriot Shubman Gill continues to lead the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, with a rating of 784 points. Rohit is now just behind him, with 28 points less than Gill's tally. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam has dropped to third place with 751 points. Former captain Virat Kohli is behind Azam with 736 points.

Information Iyer, Gill also in top 15 India have a strong representation in the top 15 of the ODI batting rankings. Apart from Gill, Rohit, and Kohli, star batters Shreyas Iyer (8th) and KL Rahul (15th) are also on this elite list.