Monica Seles , the nine-time women's singles Grand Slam champion, has revealed that she contracted myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease. The 51-year-old was diagnosed three years ago and is now using her platform to raise awareness about this condition. Seles first started experiencing symptoms of this disease five years ago while playing tennis with children and family members.

Symptoms explained First signs of her condition Seles described the first signs of her condition as seeing double balls while playing tennis. "I would be playing [tennis] with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball," she told The Associated Press. "I was like, 'Yeah, I see two balls.' These are obviously symptoms that you can't ignore." The former world number one admitted it took her a long time to fully understand and talk about this difficult condition.

Awareness campaign What is myasthenia gravis? Seles has chosen to speak to raise awareness about myasthenia gravis, a disease with no known cure. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines it as "a chronic neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in voluntary muscles." It usually affects young adult women under 40 and older men over 60, but can occur at any age. The disease also causes weakness in arm and leg muscles, double vision, fatigue, shortness of breath, and difficulty speaking and swallowing.

Journey Her journey in tennis Seles, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at 16 in 1990, last played professionally in 2003. The former star won four Australian Open, three French Open, and two US Open honors. Notably, a spectator stabbed Seles with a knife during a tournament in Hamburg, Germany, in 1993. As a result, the latter took a break from tennis for over two years. Upon on her return, Seles could win a solitary major title (1996 Australian Open).