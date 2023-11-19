OnePlus 12 to set new benchmark in display technology

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus 12 to set new benchmark in display technology

By Akash Pandey 10:53 pm Nov 19, 202310:53 pm

The OnePlus 12 will boast 2,600 nits of peak brightness

In a groundbreaking partnership with BOE Technology and industry specialists, OnePlus has unveiled the much-awaited OnePlus 12 screen, showcasing the innovative "Oriental Screen." The display is the culmination of over two years of rigorous research and development, offering state-of-the-art features that redefine the smartphone landscape. OnePlus China President Li Jie thanked BOE and OnePlus screen R&D staff for their unwavering commitment to overcoming obstacles and setting the Oriental Screen as a benchmark in the industry.

2/4

Eye protection, pixel-level precision take center stage

The Oriental Screen surpasses traditional approaches, ushering in a new age of mobile eye protection. This achievement was made possible by combining a picture quality engine co-created by OnePlus and BOE with OPPO's first-generation display chip Display P1 and an innovative high-precision pixel-level calibration algorithm. The Oriental Screen undergoes an unparalleled 9.12 million pixel-level calibrations, optimizing every sub-pixel individually for unmatched visual quality.

3/4

First 2K screen to receive DisplayMate A+ certification

Earning DisplayMate A+ certification, the Oriental Screen is reportedly the first Chinese 2K screen to receive this distinction. Furthermore, it broke 18 DisplayMate A+ records, making it the screen with the most DisplayMate A+ honors. The OnePlus 12 also features multi-channel load reduction technology, boosting screen drive performance by 90% and decreasing power consumption by 13%. The Oriental Screen will offer a remarkable 2,600 nits of maximum brightness.

4/4

It doubles average service life with industry-first technologies

The Oriental Screen integrates pioneering processes, technologies, and circuit designs, effectively increasing the average service life by two times. This technological wonder emphasizes not only performance but also durability. By focusing on eye protection, pixel-level accuracy, and groundbreaking technologies, OnePlus continues to challenge the limits of smartphone displays, reshaping industry standards.