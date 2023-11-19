Tesla unveils S3XY time glow clock: How it works

By Akash Pandey 10:04 pm Nov 19, 202310:04 pm

Tesla S3XY Time Glow Clock provides a fusion of fashion and practicality

Tesla has unveiled the S3XY Time Glow Clock, an innovative product that merges a timepiece with a display screen. Drawing inspiration from the timeless glow clock design, this gadget boasts six IPS color screens encased in quartz glass covers and a sturdy aluminum alloy base. At the top, it has control buttons for easy operation. With numerous display modes and customization options, the S3XY Time Glow Clock can be a distinctive addition to any living space.

Device offers customization, high-quality audio features

The S3XY Time Glow Clock measures 204mm in length, 68mm in width, and 70mm in height, with a weight of 475g. The device features six pre-installed digital dial sets, with five available for customization. Users can upload their own images to craft personalized clock faces, accommodating two sets of 12 (6x2) custom pictures and audio playback in the static picture mode. Furthermore, the clock is outfitted with a standalone CODEC audio decoding chip, enabling 24-bit high-quality audio output.

It provides accurate timekeeping

Armed with a high-precision RTC clock chip and Wi-Fi network timing support, the S3XY Time Glow Clock guarantees precise timekeeping. It also includes an eye-catching dynamic screensaver mode for added visual flair. It is retailing at CNY 839 (around Rs. 9,700) in China.