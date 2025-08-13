Starting October, UPI users can't request money from each other

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that it will disable the peer-to-peer (P2P) "collect requests" feature in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by October 1, 2025. The move is aimed at curbing financial frauds associated with this feature. The "collect request" or "pull transaction" option lets one user ask another for money via UPI, a facility often misused by scammers to deceive users into authorizing payments.

Implementation details Current limits for 'collect transaction' In a circular issued on July 29, the NPCI said that by October 1, 2025, UPI P2P Collect will not be allowed to be processed in UPI. The current limit for a "collect" transaction is ₹2,000 per person. Also, you can only send up to 50 successful P2P credit transactions in a day. However, merchants can still continue using collect requests for their transactions with customers.

Fraud reduction Feature was intended to remind users about pending payments The NPCI's circular also said that all member banks and UPI apps shouldn't initiate, route or process UPI P2P "collect requests." The collect feature was originally intended to let users remind their friends or family members about pending payments without sending a separate message. However, with the introduction of split payment option in UPI, this use case has become less relevant.