Why mutual funds are sitting on record cash piles

Major players in the cash game

With markets feeling shaky, fund managers are keeping extra cash handy to handle withdrawals and wait for better investment chances.

SBI Mutual Fund leads with ₹34,592cr in cash (4.75% of its AUM), while ICICI Prudential and HDFC aren't far behind.

PPFAS stands out for its super-cautious approach—holding over 21% of its assets in cash.