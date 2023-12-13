Top 5 new Google Maps features you must know

1/6

Technology 3 min read

Top 5 new Google Maps features you must know

By Sanjana Shankar 06:32 pm Dec 13, 202306:32 pm

The blue dot in Google Maps now offer access to location controls

Google Maps has introduced new updates to give users more control over their personal information. Soon, the navigation app will allow users to delete activity related to specific places and access location controls directly from the blue dot in the app. These privacy-focused changes will be available soon and users will be notified when the updates are available on their accounts. Apart from these, there are a couple of other features that transform your Google Maps experience. Let's dive in!

2/6

Deleting place-related activity

Users can now view and delete recent activity associated with specific locations, like searches, directions, visits, and shares. Marlo McGriff, Google Map's Director of Product, wrote in a blog, "Just like before, you can delete all or part of your information at any time or disable the setting entirely." "If you're getting a new phone or are worried about losing your existing one, you can always choose to back up your data to the cloud so it doesn't get lost."

3/6

Accessing location controls from the blue dot

The blue dot in Google Maps, which shows users their current location, will also offer access to location controls. By tapping on the blue dot, users can check if their Location History or Timeline settings are turned on and if they have granted Maps access to their device's location. To recall, the Timeline feature lets users track the places they've visited. This update is designed to make it easier for users to manage their privacy settings within the app.

4/6

Changes to Location History policy

Google Maps will now set a default timeline for auto-deleting location history to three months, compared to the previous 18 months. Users can still choose to increase the duration of their location history or turn off the auto-delete settings. Additionally, if users choose to turn Location History on, their Timeline will be saved directly on their device, with the option to back up encrypted data to the cloud for added security.

5/6

Improved transit routes and collaborative lists

In November, Maps announced several new features to help users navigate through the holiday season. The app now shows improved transit directions. It also suggests different routes with options such as "best route," "less walking," "wheelchair accessible," or "lowest cost." Another feature is collaborative lists which lets users share lists with friends and family. These links can then be shared via text and other messaging apps.

6/6

Saving locations using emojis

Google Maps has also started allowing users to save their favorite locations with emojis. Previously, all saved locations on Maps shared the same icon. To access the feature, head to the list of saved locations, select the desired place and tap the 'Save' option. After that, a panel called 'New List' will show up. Next, select the 'Choose' icon to pick an emoji to represent that specific location.