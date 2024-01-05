Google Messages preparing for dual and multi-SIM RCS support

By Akash Pandey 02:31 pm Jan 05, 202402:31 pm

Since launch, Google Messages hasn't allowed RCS on more than one number

Google may soon offer support for dual and multi-SIM Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Messages. 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the app, which reveals various lines of code within, hinting at the possible future features. This would be a game-changer for RCS adoption worldwide, allowing users with dual-SIM phones to enjoy advanced messaging features on both their numbers. Until now, the app only supported RCS on a single phone number.

APK insight reveals strings related to multi-SIM RCS support

The newest version of Messages, 20240102_00_RC01, contains several strings related to multi-sim RCS support: "Send and receive RCS chats on SIM %1$d when you verify your number." "SIM %1$s RCS Toggle." "Your IT administrator turned off RCS chats for all SIMs. %1$s." "RCS chats for all numbers will be turned off" and "RCS chats for both numbers will be turned off." Google previously mentioned that RCS chats may be introduced for secondary SIMs too.

Dual-SIM users report multiple numbers in settings

Dual-SIM phone users have noticed multiple numbers in the Settings > RCS chats section of Google Messages. This area has seen some visual changes recently, with checkboxes now appearing next to each number instead of the generic SIM card icon. However, the second number cannot be set up for RCS just yet, as Google has not enabled the server-side elements required for dual/multi-SIM RCS support in Messages. The timeline for this feature's rollout remains unclear.