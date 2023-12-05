Leak reveals iQOO 12 will be cheaper than OnePlus 12

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Leak reveals iQOO 12 will be cheaper than OnePlus 12

By Sanjana Shankar 08:26 pm Dec 05, 202308:26 pm

iQOO 12 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphone to debut in India

iQOO will launch its flagship iQOO 12 handset in India on December 12. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone's pricing has been leaked through a now-deleted Amazon India listing. The iQOO 12 will come in two variants: a 12GB/256GB model which will be priced at Rs. 52,999 and a 16GB/512GB variant which will cost Rs. 57,999. The handset will be cheaper than the newly announced OnePlus 12, which is expected to arrive in India next year at around Rs. 57,000.

2/4

First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphone in India

iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming flagship will be the first non-Pixel smartphone to debut with Android 14. It will also be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphone to debut in India. The company promises three major Android updates and four years of security updates for the iQOO 12. The iQOO 12 will be equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It'll get a 16MP front-facing snapper.

3/4

Display, battery, and other features

The iQOO 12 will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The device will also offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support via the Type-C port. It will also support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

4/4

Pre-booking offers for iQOO 12

The iQOO 12 is now available for pre-booking on Amazon and iQOO e-store. Customers would have to purchase a priority pass worth Rs. 999 and can purchase the handset between December 13, 12:00pm IST and December 14, 12:00am IST. Upon pre-booking, buyers can get free Vivo TWS Air earbuds worth Rs. 2,999. The smartphone will be available in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) color options.