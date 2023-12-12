Samsung expands foldable display efforts for potential Apple device

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Dec 12, 2023

While Samsung is now making its sixth-gen foldables, Apple is yet to release its first

Display technology leader Samsung Display is gearing up for a possible collaboration with Apple on its highly anticipated foldable devices, according to a report by The Elec. The Korean publication revealed that Samsung has restructured its business team to optimize the development and manufacturing of foldable panels specifically for Apple. This strategic move leverages Samsung's extensive expertise in foldable displays, a field they have dominated since their first foldable device launch in 2019.

Apple has filed numerous patents for foldable devices

Both Samsung Display and LG Display are said to be working on projects related to Apple's foldable products, including panels as big as 20.25-inch. However, it's uncertain whether this panel size is linked to a specific product or a panel production process. Apple has been exploring foldable display technology for quite some time and has filed numerous patents related to this tech.

When can we expect a foldable iPhone?

In September 2020, there were whispers that Samsung was supplying foldable display samples to Apple for a potential foldable iPhone. However, there wasn't any solid evidence that Apple would adopt Samsung's technology until now. While analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially predicted a foldable iPhone in 2024, he later revised his estimate to 2025 or beyond. Industry insider Ross Young also estimates that 2025 is the earliest we might see a foldable iPhone.