Google Messages may soon allow editing sent texts like WhatsApp

Technology 2 min read

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:22 pm Dec 11, 202307:22 pm

The feature is still in development

Google is developing a new facility for its Messages app, that would allow users to edit sent messages, as revealed by code found by TheSpAndroid. This update follows in the footsteps of other messaging platforms like Apple's iMessage and WhatsApp, which have already implemented similar features. These platforms give users a limited time frame to modify their messages after sending them.

Feature spotted in beta version of the app

TheSpAndroid initially discovered hints of the message editing feature in a beta version of the Google Messages app on November 19. Four flags seem to reference the feature, but enabling them currently has no effect. This indicates that the feature is still in development and may not be fully functional or ready for public release just yet.

Comparison with iMessage and WhatsApp

Last year, Apple introduced the ability to edit sent messages in iMessage with iOS 16, providing users with a two-minute window for making changes. WhatsApp joined the trend earlier in 2023, offering a 15-minute time frame for editing sent messages. Both platforms also let users delete messages after sending them. However, it remains unclear if Google's version of this feature will include a similar message deletion option or what the time limit for editing messages might be.