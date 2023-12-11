Kiara Advani is India's most searched person of 2023

Technology

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Dec 11, 2023

India garnered global attention for multiple events, including Chandrayaan-3 and Cricket world cup

We're approaching the moment to say farewell to the year 2023, and Google India has now unveiled its 2023 Year in Search report. The year proved to be a significant milestone for India, drawing global attention on various fronts. Indian entertainment, in particular, received worldwide love for the movies and shows. According to Google, actor Kiara Advani emerged as the most trending personality in India while the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 became the most searched news event in 2023.

Advani and Sidharth Malhotra among most searched personalities

Advani not only ruled the trending people list in India but also secured a spot on the global actors list. Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, came in as the sixth most searched personality in India. The duo, who tied the knot in February 2023, continued to charm their fans all year long. Reality TV star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav also made the list, ranking as the fifth most searched personality in India.

Passing of Satish Kaushik and Matthew Perry deeply saddened many

The passing of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik (on March 9) and Friends star Matthew Perry (on October 28) featured prominently in India's top trending searches (news events). Indian films and shows were all the rage in trending searches, with Jawan being the top local film search and Farzi as the most searched show. Other notable searches included Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Arijit Singh's song Kesariya, and American series Wednesday and The Last of Us.

Chandrayaan-3 sparking extensive local and worldwide searches

Google's report also highlighted major trends and events that piqued the interest of Indian audiences. Landmark moments like the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 marked national pride and captured attention, both locally and worldwide. 'What is G20' was the top search query in India in 2023. Other queries reflected people staying informed on local issues like the Karnataka Elections Results and the Uniform Civil Code, alongside a desire to understand global events such as Israel News and the Turkey earthquake.

Indian cricket excelled locally and dominated globally

Our cricket fervor reached its zenith this year, with inquiries about the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia matches reaching unprecedented levels. The adoration for Indian cricket extended internationally as well. The Indian National Cricket team claimed the top spot as the most trending cricket team globally. Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra gained prominence as the foremost trending cricketers both locally and worldwide.

Search queries indicate progress toward sports diversity

The inaugural Women's Premier League, coupled with the Women's Cricket World Cup, stood out prominently among sports events. Beyond cricket, individuals ventured into various on-field pursuits, seeking guidance on topics like 'How to excel in Kabaddi' and 'How to achieve the title of chess grandmaster.'

Keen interest in digital entertainment, self-care, and technology

In terms of digital entertainment, local OTT content dominated the top 10 trending shows, with Farzi, Asur, and Rana Naidu securing leading positions. Memes played a pivotal role in self-expression, featuring the humorous 'Bhupendra Jogi,' 'So Beautiful So Elegant' featuring Jasmeen Kaur, and 'Moye Moye' inspired by a Serbian song. In the realm of self-care, top 'How To' searches included preventing sun damage with home remedies. The creator ecosystem reflected a growing interest in content creation.

Travel queries highlight Southeast Asia's popularity

Southeast Asia was a major topic of travel queries, especially with top destinations like Vietnam, Indonesia (Bali), and Thailand. Simultaneously, interest in domestic getaways to Goa, Kashmir, Coorg, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands also emerged. On a related note, in the culinary realm, a love for local and regional delicacies prevailed, as people sought recipes for Mango pickle, Panchamrit, Karanji, Thiruvathirau Kali, Ugadi Pachadi, Kolukattai, and Rava Ladoo.