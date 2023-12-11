OPPO Find X7 to sport Sony LYT-808 camera sensor

1/3

Technology 2 min read

OPPO Find X7 to sport Sony LYT-808 camera sensor

By Akash Pandey 04:33 pm Dec 11, 202304:33 pm

The Find X7 will support 100W fast-charging like its Pro sibling

OPPO's upcoming Find X7 flagship model will have the same main camera as the OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro. According to Digital Chat Station, the Find X7 will boast a triple rear camera setup, comprising the new Sony LYT-808 sensor. It will also get the fresh-off-the-press MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. OPPO's premium range will also include the Find X7 Pro model, which is said to get a superior 1.0-inch LYT-900 main camera.

2/3

Camera specifications of Find X7

The OPPO Find X7's triple rear camera module will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto lens. The Dimensity 9300 SoC, built on TSMC's 4nm process, packs one Cortex-X4 core at 3.25GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.0GHz. The Find X7 will boast a 120Hz AMOLED screen, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will boot Android 14-based ColorOS.

3/3

What about the Pro model?

As per the rumor mill, the OPPO Find X7 Pro will come with Sony's 1-inch LYT-900 sensor, an ultra-wide snapper, and dual periscope sensors: Sony IM890 (2.7x zoom) and Sony IMX858 (6x zoom). It is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Live images of the front and rear panels have surfaced, giving us a sneak peek at the design. The device could sport a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.