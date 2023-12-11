POCO C65 to be launched in India on December 15

1/3

Technology 2 min read

POCO C65 to be launched in India on December 15

By Akash Pandey 03:50 pm Dec 11, 202303:50 pm

POCO C65 could be priced under Rs. 8,000

POCO will launch its latest affordable smartphone, the POCO C65, in India on December 15. The launch will happen at 12:00pm. POCO India CEO Himanshu Tandon shared the news on X through a poster. First appeared on the global stage last month, the device has been spotted on various certification websites in recent months, which indicated its imminent release in India.

2/3

It will be made available via Flipkart

As per the announcement, the POCO C65 will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The official poster displayed the purple color variant of the smartphone, which had previously been seen in leaked marketing materials. Besides the purple option, the device also comes in black and blue color choices in the global market. At least two color variants are expected to debut in India.

3/3

POCO C65: Key specifications

The POCO C65 boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD panel, with a 90Hz display and 600-nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it houses an 8MP camera. A MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the phone, along with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The 4G-enabled device operates on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging.