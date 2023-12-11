Samsung India introduces 'New BigInnings' program for newlyweds: Check offers

By Akash Pandey 02:45 pm Dec 11, 202302:45 pm

Deals are available till February 29, 2024

The wedding season is here in India and to capitalize on it, Samsung has unveiled 'New BigInnings' program to enhance wedding festivities and assist newlyweds in creating a home of their preference. The program includes specially curated wedding packages of Samsung's premium products, available on easy EMIs starting at just Rs. 6,999 per month. It aims to offer a memorable experience with seamless and hassle-free service for newlywed customers as they embark on their new life together.

The initiative provides curated wedding packages and special services

The New BigInnings program enables customers to select from a range of curated wedding packages that include Samsung's premium and lifestyle products. To take advantage, customers must purchase three or more Samsung products, such as smartphones, wearables, TVs, refrigerators, microwaves, soundbars, washing machines, ACs, and more. The program also provides special services like flexible installation, a dedicated service consultant, and a celebration ceremony during installation.

Packages are organized in three themes

Samsung has organized wedding packages under three themes: Smarter Living, Entertainment, and His & Her. Each theme has three categories: Premium, Elegant, and Modern. These enticing packages are available on Samsung India's official website until February 29, 2024.

Exploring themes and categories in detail

The Smarter Living theme provides AI-enabled, premium lifestyle products like Neo QLED TV, QLED TV, Frame TV, Family Hub refrigerator; BESPOKE side-by-side refrigerator, Top Mount Freezer refrigerator and high capacity front-load washing machines. The Entertainment Theme includes in-home entertainment products such as Neo QLED TV, QLED 4K TV, AI-enabled WindFree AC, premium Soundbars, Galaxy Buds, Microwaves, etc. The His & Her theme includes a combination of Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Buds2 etc.

Take a look at the benefits

Through the New BigInnings program, customers can get EMI options for up to 24 months, gifts worth up to Rs. 15,000, up to 7% discount when purchasing three or more products, and up to 5% off on two products. Sumit Walia, Senior Director of Samsung India, stated, "The New BigInnings program is our way of adding an extra touch of happiness to our consumers' celebrations."